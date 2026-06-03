Free resource fair support for older adults; June 11, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church

What resources are available to help older adults remain independent as they age? Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church aims to help answer that question with its 'Aging Well Community Resource Fair', a free event for locals.

According to organizers, the fair will feature information on home health care, senior concierge services, hospice care, aging-in-place support and other resources for older adults. Attendees can connect with providers and ask questions about available services.

Lunch will be provided, and the event will conclude with a cocktail social hour. The event takes place Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church, 5011 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, 33901.

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