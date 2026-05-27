Celebrate Juneteenth early at a free weekend event at the Golden Gate Community Center

Naples residents will have an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth early at a community event hosted by the NAACP Collier County Branch #5117-B and the Boys & Girls Club of Naples & Immokalee.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

This weekend’s event will feature cultural dance performances, food from across the African diaspora, multi-generational games, Black-owned vendors, youth activities and community resources. Organizers said this year’s celebration will focus on Black health and economic empowerment.

“It’s an opportunity to bring the community together around culture,” said Carlotta Jackreece Smith, co-chair of the event.

The free celebration will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 30 at the Golden Gate Community Center. For more information about the event, call Carlotta Jackreece Smith at 239-366-6896.

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