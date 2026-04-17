Area adults invited to free interfaith brunch at Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers

Seniors in Southwest Florida are invited to an interfaith brunch later this month aimed at building community connections across faiths. The gathering will feature authentic Israeli cuisine and is part of a celebration of Israeli Independence Day.

“We're proud to celebrate Israel's birthday through something that brings people together — a free luncheon for community, conversation, and connection,” coordinator Elizabeth Elba said. “Our lunch bunch interfaith gathering is an opportunity to share a meal and build relationships with our neighbors from local churches.”

The Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte Counties will host the event for residents 65 and older on Wednesday, April 22, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. Elba said a recent grant helped make the gathering possible.

“After we were honored as a community catalyst by the Community Foundation this past December, we chose to use the $5,000 grant we received to expand interfaith programming because we believe this is the sort of event that can bring our community closer,” she said.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by visiting their website.

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