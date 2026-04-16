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Smoke could be heavy in Glades County due to 223-acre prescribed burn

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:42 PM EDT
A prescribed burn in a forest area

It’s wildfire season and the South Florida Water Management District is trying to get ahead of any raging fires by conducting a massive prescribed burn.

A prescribed burn up to 223 acres will be conducted Thursday in the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project area. That’s the area next to Paradise Run in Glades County.

There’s a possibility of heavy smoke, so motorists and residents are advised to take caution.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of the South Florida ecosystem.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to
maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

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Environment WGCU NewsPrescribed FireGlades County
Eileen Kelley
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