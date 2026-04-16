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So long and farewell, the 60-year-old Okeechobee High School to come down

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:40 PM EDT
Okeechobee High School
Okeechobee High School

Lots of memories have been made at Okeechobee High School. The 60-year-old school building where they were made will be torn down after this school year.

The community and former students are invited to come walk the halls and reminisce with friends, share stories and say farewell to your their old stomping grounds.

The new state of the art replacement high school on the same campus will be completed over summer break.

The last of the farewell tours are coming up: April 18 from 11 to 1 p.m. and April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.

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Education WGCU NewsOkeechobee CountyPublic Education
Eileen Kelley
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