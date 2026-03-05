Cape Coral Pride returns for eighth year with a few changes and a new location

Cape Coral Pride will celebrate its eighth year on Saturday, but organizers say the event will look a little different this time.

Due to safety concerns and rising costs, this year’s festival will move to 1417 Lafayette St. in Cape Coral. Organizers say the event will also be gated and ticketed. While the parade will remain free to attend, the festival portion will require a ticket.

The festival will be headlined by Crystal Waters with performances from Axle Andrews, Alyssa Lemay, Daniella Hunter, Daye Nada, Chloe Bone Cicconi and Keke Monroe. Organizers say the event will feature a variety of vendors and opportunities for self-expression.

Melissa Moore, a board member with Cape Coral Pride, said the organization continues to move forward despite some opposition.

“Unfortunately, we do have the opposite of support, but we continue to keep our heads up high and just kind of fight that hate with love and continue to project positivity and try to explain to people the importance of this event and the true purpose of the event, which is inclusion, love and acceptance".

Cape Coral Pride will take place on Saturday, March 7, from noon to 8 p.m. Organizers say the event is unique in the region.

“We are the only Pride event in Southwest Florida that has a parade, and that’s a huge factor in why folks in this area should come to our event,” Moore said. “Not only is our festival itself just amazing, but the parade is just something different that this area hasn’t offered until Pride Cape Coral.”

