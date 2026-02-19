© 2026 WGCU News
The unique challenges of dating in Southwest Florida

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:58 AM EST

Where should you look for the perfect date this month of love? April Davis, founder of Luma Luxury Matchmaking, explains how the distinctive demographics of Southwest Florida can make dating a challenge.

WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford asks the important questions like how to spot red flags, the best activities to spark connections, and the effect of dating apps.

Tags
Human Interest SWFL In FocusWGCU NewsDatingValentine's DayLoveNaples
