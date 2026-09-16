Rural residents bound to have more trouble with Medicaid work reporting requirements

People in rural areas and small towns, including those in Florida, are bound to have a harder time meeting new Medicaid work reporting requirements that go into effect in January 2027. This is according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

Residents in rural areas are about 10 percent less likely to be offered health insurance through their jobs than are those in urban areas.

Nearly 20 percent of women of childbearing age in rural and small-town Florida are on Medicaid, meaning they will be subject to the work reporting requirement.

According to the USDA, rural areas overall have higher job loss and slower growth than urban areas.

While volunteer work is eligible for work requirements, rural organizations may lack the infrastructure to document hours and work, as needed for the benefit.

Finally, Medicaid conducts business with clients primarily through the U.S. Postal Service. But recent changes in the postal service, aimed at cost savings, have brought about slower service in rural areas, leaving clients in danger of missing deadlines.

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