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Bigger stage, bigger space gives Fort Myers Dinner Theatre a choreographer's dream come true

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published September 16, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
Allison Lund as Headmistress Trunchbull and Frankie Savage as Bruce in chocolate cake scene from 'Matilda."
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Allison Lund as Headmistress Trunchbull and Frankie Savage as Bruce in chocolate cake scene from 'Matilda"

Fort Myers Dinner Theatre opened “Matilda” over the weekend in its new space inside Gator Lanes. New stage. New seating area. Bigger space than the theater’s other location on San Carlos Boulevard. The bigger stage gives Fort Myers Theatre’s creative team a lot more to work with says, actor Kevin Crumpler.

Kevin Crumpler plays multiple roles in 'Matilda'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Among the roles he plays in 'Matilda,' Kevin Crumpler plays the obstetrician who delivers Matilda in the opening scene of the play.

“When you're dealing with a smaller space, the cast has to be smaller or fewer people on stage and more have to go backstage,” said Crumpler. “When you have a larger stage, it's an exciting dream for a choreographer. They get to have a huge spectacle, multiple people, different levels on platforms.”

Amy Fenicle as Matilda's mom, Mrs. Wormwood.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Amy Fenicle as Matilda's mom, Mrs. Wormwood

Amy Fenicle plays Mrs. Wormwood. She has several far-flung dance scenes in “Matilda.” The larger stage translates into more cohesive, fluid dance routines and better sight lines for audiences, says Fenicle.

“It makes us feel more comfortable on stage and creates a better picture for the audience,” said Fenicle.

Dancers are adaptable. They can work in small spaces, but the wider, deeper stage has allowed choreographer Michelle Kuntze to stage more intricate, acrobatic dance numbers in this production of “Matilda.”

Kevin Crumpler, the Escapologist.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Kevin Crumpler, the Escapologist.

“It's all about spacing,” noted Crumpler. “When you're doing your pirouettes … you can all spread out. Your regular ensemble on the main stage can be doing things as well. So, you've got so much to look at rather than just in a small space. It's almost like sky's the limit.”

As Mrs. Wormwood, Amy Fenicle has a number of far-flung dance numbers in the musical.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
As Mrs. Wormwood, Amy Fenicle has a number of far-flung dance numbers in the musical.

“You can feel like you're dancing full out without being afraid of hitting somebody next to you,” Fenicle elaborated. “So, it just creates a more cohesive picture as far as blocking and what the audience sees.”

Seeing is believing.

“Matilda” is onstage through Sept. 20.

Kevin Crumpler also plays Miss Honey's dad.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Kevin Crumpler, seen here in the role of Miss Honey's dad

MORE INFORMATION:

The musical follows Matilda, the daughter of verbally abusive and criminally neglectful parents. She finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and voraciously. Her parents put her in an oppressive school, Crunchem Hall, whose motto is “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.” She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile, and must face off with the school’s tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson — that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.”

Scene from 'Matilda.'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Older students bully younger kids at Crunchem Hall.

“Matilda” represents the inaugural show of the Fort Myers Dinner Theatre in the former location of Ter-Tini’s lounge in Gator Lanes Bowling Alley.

This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

Bruce and his fellow students perform 'Revolting Children' in Matilda.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Bruce and his fellow students perform 'Revolting Children' in 'Matilda.'

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
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Arts & Culture WGCU NewsFort Myers Dinner Theater
Tom Hall
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