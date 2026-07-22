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Charlotte County DOH now offering school physicals

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT

This year for the first time, the Charlotte County Department of Health will offer school and sports physicals and electrocardiograms.

Students from prekindergarten through 12th grade who are making their initial entry into a Florida school must present a record of a school entry health examination completed within one year before enrollment.

And starting this fall, Florida law requires EKG screenings for students participating in high school sports.

Families can now get these services at the Charlotte County Department of Health.

College entrance health screenings are also available.

To make an appointment, call DOH-Charlotte at 941-624-7200.
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Health WGCU NewsCharlotte County
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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