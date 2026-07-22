Tax proposal on November ballot forcing Glades leaders to re-think raises/staffing ahead of vote

Leaders in Glades County were hoping to reward employees with 4% pay raises at the start of the new fiscal year in October.

But a November voter referendum on Amendment 3 is making leaders re-think if the increase is possible after this fiscal year.

Amendment 3 would triple the homestead exemption to $150,000 starting in 2027. The exemption would jump to $250,000 by 2028 for all non-school taxes.

If the amendment passes, small, rural counties like Glades stand to lose significant portions of their ad valorem tax dollars with exemptions freeing a large percentage of residents from paying non-school property taxes.

County Commission Chairman Tim Stanley says employees deserve raises. But he predicts if the amendment passes, the very people given the bumps in pay will be out of a job in a year’s time.

The economy is getting worse and worse and worse, and these people need the money just as bad as any body else," Stanley told fellow commissioners at a bduget workshop. "The problem is, we can't give raises, and then next year, if this thing passes, fire everybody because we can't afford to pay you the salary.”

That’s why commissioners are weighing giving employees a one-time bonus to at least help them afford on-going cost-of-living increases.

At least 60% of the state's voters must approve Amendment 3 for it to go into place the following fiscal year.

"This year we're good. Next year we don't know. Next year is going to be a very big challenge to get through if that passes," Stanley said.

Raises and other pressing matters will be discussed at future budget workshops in Glades County. The milage rate must be set and budgets approved before Oct. 1.

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