FDA authorizes drug for short-term prevention of new world screwworm for horses

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing an Emergency Use Authorization for Ivermectin Liquid for Horses for the short-term prevention of New World screwworm infestations in horses.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals such as cattle, but wildlife, pets and occasionally even humans can be infested.

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Newborn animals with healing umbilical wounds and animals with open wounds are particularly vulnerable to infestations, as the flies are attracted to these sites to lay their eggs. Left untreated, infestations can be severe and life-threatening.

New World Screwworm exposures on dogs, goats and cattle have been reported in Texas and New Mexico.

Ivermectin Liquid for Horses is not for use in species other than horses.

The screwworm is actually a fly, which produces a larva that eats live flesh instead of dead material.

Before it was irradicated in the 1960s, the fly was an annual warm-weather scourge of cattle ranchers.

Ivermectin is the same drug that caused issues during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Emergency rooms across the country treated more patients who took the drug, after being persuaded by the false and misleading information spread on the internet, by talk show hosts and by political leaders. Most patients overdosed on a version of the drug formulated to treat parasites in cows and horses.

The Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services encourages veterinarians, livestock owners, animal shelters, rescue organizations, and animal health professionals to remain vigilant and immediately report suspected cases.

FDACS is also emphasizing the importance of early detection and reporting. FDACS has created resources to help animal owners and the veterinarian community identify signs of screwworm infestation, which typically appear as slow-healing wounds containing larvae. Prompt reporting is critical to protect both animal health and the state’s agricultural economy.

Anyone who suspects the presence of New World Screwworm should contact FDACS at (850) 410-0900 during business hours or 1-800-342-5869 after hours, email RAD@FDACS.gov, or visit FDACS.gov/NWS for additional information and reporting resources.

To report sick or injured wildlife, including a suspected screwworm infestation, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922) or email the Wildlife Health Team at WildlifeHealthTeam@MyFWC.com.

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