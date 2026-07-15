Nationally recognized 'Kitten Lady' Hannah Shaw holding kitten care workshop in Naples July 25

The Patty Baker Humane Society Naples and Collier Domestic Animal Services are hosting two educational workshops with The Kitten Lady Saturday, July 25, at North Collier Regional Park on Livingston Road in Naples.

“We are pleased to partner with Collier DAS to bring The Kitten Lady to Naples. Hannah is one of the nation's leading voices on kitten care and vulnerable felines, and these workshops are a unique opportunity to share practical, lifesaving information with animal welfare professionals, volunteers, foster families and community members,” said Becca Morris, CEO of Patty Baker Humane Society Naples. “Whether someone is already involved in animal rescue or simply wants to help, attendees will leave with the knowledge and tools to improve outcomes for cats and kittens throughout our community.”

The workshops will provide practical guidance on kitten rescue, community cats, Trap-Neuter-Return and fostering.

The Kitten Lady -- Hannah Shaw -- is an award-winning kitten rescuer, humane educator and New York Times best-selling author recognized for advancing kitten care and advocating for vulnerable cats.

During her visit to Collier County, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about lifesaving strategies to help vulnerable cats and kittens. Details are at WGCU.org.

Shaw will hold two workshops on Saturday, July 25:

10 a.m.-noon: Community Cats presentation – This workshop explores humane, effective strategies for helping community cats and kittens. Attendees will learn the basics of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), what to do when kittens are found outdoors, and how community cat programs help reduce kitten suffering and shelter intake.



– This workshop explores humane, effective strategies for helping community cats and kittens. Attendees will learn the basics of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), what to do when kittens are found outdoors, and how community cat programs help reduce kitten suffering and shelter intake. 1-3 p.m.: Saving Kittens – Learn about kitten rescue, fostering, neonatal kitten care and the critical role fosters play in saving vulnerable lives.

Through her Kitten Lady platform, Shaw provides educational resources and training for individuals and animal shelters across the country. She is the author of “Tiny But Mighty,” “Kitten Lady’s Big Book of Little Kittens” and the “Adventures in Fosterland” chapter book series.

Shaw is also the founder of Orphan Kitten Club, a national nonprofit organization working to improve kitten welfare through shelter grants, ethical pediatric research, expert mentorship and hands-on care for vulnerable neonatal kittens. Since its founding in 2016, Orphan Kitten Club has provided more than $4 million in funding to shelters and has helped save more than 250,000 kittens.

Tickets are available at onecau.se/_mdwuy1 . Admission is $20 for either workshop or $35 for both sessions. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include both presentations and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Shaw, are available for $150. The event is generously sponsored by Nicolet National Bank, Wags to Wishes, and Leslie Silvestri-Snyder and Family.

For more information, contact Patrizia Vila at patrizia.vila@pbhsnaples.org .

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