Bowing to summer, Davis Art Center moves back lot Rave and Rock Circus indoors for 'Sounds of Summer Sideshow' on July 17

The Davis Art Center is doing it again.

Bowing to summer, the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is moving its Back Lot Rave and Rock Circus indoors. It will be in the Grand Atrium on July 17.

The night will feature aerial silk performers, local flow artists, live original music, dance performances and art vendors. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before … unless you attended last year’s Summer Sideshow.

Sounds of Summer is open to all ages from 6 to 9 p.m. and to guests 18 and over from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Courtesy of Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center / sbdac.com 'Sounds of Summer Sideshow' is a circus-style event that blends underground EDM and DJ sets with projection mapping, flow arts, live painters and aerialists.

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The Davis Art Center calls the event “Sounds of Summer Sideshow.”

The Sounds of Summer Sideshow is an immersive, neon-soaked circus-style event that blends underground EDM and DJ sets with projection mapping, flow arts, live painters, and aerialists.

Music will be provided by Krimsun, Omnichroma, AntoneNow, Izzy Aye Aye and Psilopsyche, along with ENDLSS resident DJs Sonido, C-LY and Menace Bros.

Krimsun is an electronic music artist and DJ based in Fort Myers who is known for his hybrid bass, dubstep, and riddim productions.

AntoneNow is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer/executive, cultural enthusiast and entrepreneur. Antone (Anthony Nicholas Romero) started his musical journey as a record producer at the age of 8, creating for/selling to underground artists. Directly being influenced by the likes of EARTHGANG, J. Cole & Big Krit, AntoneNow would go on to release his first single, “Piano Loving” with Millez313 when he was still just a record producer. His energy for rapping landed him on Eminem’s ‘Shade 45’ radio broadcast, where he freestyled to hundreds of thousands of listeners.

Psilopsyche is an electronic music artist/DJ who has produced tracks such as “Gravity Pulse” and “Our Electric Tomorrowland.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.