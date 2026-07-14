Lee County Board of Elections begins sending vote-by-mail ballots for the 2026 primary election

The Lee County Board of Elections Office has started sending approximately 96,000 vote-by-mail ballots to Lee County voters who requested one for the Aug. 18 primary election.

Voters who wish to vote by mail still have time to submit a request to the Elections Office. The deadline is Aug. 6, at 5 p.m.

Voters need to be aware that all vote-by-mail requests made before 2025 have expired and they must submit a new request to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2026 elections.

Requests can be made by calling (239) 533-8683 or online at lee.vote.

The deadline to return a vote-by-mail ballot to the Elections Office is Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.

Voters who plan to return their ballot by U.S. Postal Service are recommended to mail it at least two weeks before the deadline to allow time for delivery.

Hand-delivered ballots may be returned to any office of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Election Day from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots may also be returned to an authorized secure ballot intake station, located at all 12 early voting sites during the early voting period. Early voting will take place Aug. 8-15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I encourage voters who receive their ballot to return it to my office as soon as possible,” said Supervisor of Elections Jenna Persons-Mulicka. “And whether voters will be away from home or want to request a vote-by-mail ballot in case they cannot go to the polls in person, we want to make sure voters are aware of the opportunity for a postage-prepaid vote-by-mail ballot and the need to make a timely request.”

Visit lee.vote for a list of office locations and early voting sites or to track the status of your vote-by-mail ballot.

The mission of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is to deliver superior election services to the voters of Lee County.

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