Further New World Screwworm detections prompt Florida to strengthen, extends emergency rule

Increased New World Screwworm exposures in Texas and New Mexico, the Florida department of Agriculture will strengthen current efforts to prevent the reintroduction of the destructive pest into the state by implementing a new emergency rule.

The Associated Press reported three cases of the New World screwworm were confirmed earlier this week, including one outside Texas, demonstrating the difficulty of stopping a pest that could potentially devastate the nation’s cattle industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday the new cases were found in a dog from New Mexico and hundreds of miles away in a goat and calf in Texas.

The screwworm is actually a fly, which produces a larva that eats live flesh instead of dead material. Females lay their eggs in open wounds any any warm-blooded animal such as cattle, but wildlife, pets and occasionally even humans can be infested.

Before it was irradicated in the 1960s, the fly was an annual warm-weather scourge of cattle ranchers.

The updated emergency rule in Florida expands restrictions on animal imports from affected areas, prohibits importing rescue and shelter dogs and cats from states with confirmed NWS detections, and revises the definition of "infested zones" to any county and its surrounding counties with a confirmed detection of the pest.

"New World Screwworm remains an ever-changing situation, and Florida's response will continue to evolve as the facts on the ground evolve," said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. "We will respond based on facts, not fear. But we will also continue to be the most aggressive state in the nation when it comes to protecting our livestock, pets, wildlife, people, and agricultural economy from this threat. As additional detections have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico, we are strengthening what are already some of the strongest protections in the country to keep Florida prepared and protected."

It also extends Florida's temporary moratorium on the importation of warm-blooded animals from affected areas through June 12, 2026.

The Emergency Rule was initially issued on June 5 following the detection of New World Screwworm in Texas. Today's updates further strengthen those protections based on the latest information available from animal health officials and federal partners.

The updated emergency rule imposes the following temporary restrictions:

High-Risk Areas

All warm-blooded animals originating from a high-risk area and entering Florida must be accompanied by an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI), valid for five days from the date of inspection, documenting that all animals listed have been inspected and found free of contagious and infectious diseases and pests, including NWS.

No alternative movement documents will be accepted in lieu of an OCVI.

The OCVI must include the statement: "All animals listed on the OCVI have been inspected and are free from screwworm larvae infestation."

Counties with Confirmed NWS Detections and Surrounding Counties

No imports of warm-blooded animals originating from a county with a confirmed NWS detection or any surrounding county until June 12, 2026.

Following June 12, all warm-blooded animals originating from a county with a confirmed NWS detection or any surrounding county and entering Florida must receive an FDACS Certificate of Animal Movement with a prior permission number obtained at least two days before arrival.

The FDACS Certificate of Animal Movement will require:

An Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI); and Documentation that all animals have been treated with an effective prevention/treatment for NWS.



Rescue and Shelter Animals

Rescue dogs, rescue cats, shelter dogs, and shelter cats originating from states with confirmed NWS detections are prohibited from entering Florida until further notice.

Although there have been no detections of New World Screwworm in Florida, FDACS continues to coordinate closely with the United States Department of Agriculture, state animal health officials, veterinarians, livestock producers, and wildlife partners to monitor developments and respond as needed.

New World Screwworms do not infest meat, fruits, vegetables, or other food sources, and thus pose no risk to the food supply.

The New World Screwworm is a destructive parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. While eradicated from the United States decades ago, recent detections in Mexico and the southern United States have prompted heightened vigilance and preventive measures.

FDACS encourages veterinarians, livestock owners, animal shelters, rescue organizations, and animal health professionals to remain vigilant and immediately report suspected cases.

FDACS is also emphasizing the importance of early detection and reporting. FDACS has created resources to help animal owners and the veterinarian community identify signs of screwworm infestation, which typically appear as slow-healing wounds containing larvae. Prompt reporting is critical to protect both animal health and the state’s agricultural economy.

Anyone who suspects the presence of New World Screwworm should contact FDACS at (850) 410-0900 during business hours or 1-800-342-5869 after hours, email RAD@FDACS.gov, or visit FDACS.gov/NWS for additional information and reporting resources.

To report sick or injured wildlife, including a suspected screwworm infestation, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922) or email the Wildlife Health Team at WildlifeHealthTeam@MyFWC.com.

Since the threat of New World Screwworm began moving closer to the United States, a series of escalating actions were taken recently to protect Florida's livestock, pets, wildlife, and agricultural economy:

May 12, 2025: FDACS launched a statewide awareness and preparedness campaign, urging vigilance and expanding outreach to veterinarians, livestock producers, shelters, and animal health professionals.

April 24, 2026: Commissioner Simpson issued an emergency rule imposing enhanced import requirements on animals from high-risk areas.

June 5, 2026: Commissioner Simpson issues Emergency Rule 5CER26-6 following USDA confirmation of New World Screwworm in Texas.

June 10, 2026 : Commissioner Simpson issues Emergency Rule 5CER26-7, that strengthens and expands emergency protections, including restrictions on rescue and shelter animals from affected states and expanded geographic import controls.

: Commissioner Simpson issues Emergency Rule 5CER26-7, that strengthens and expands emergency protections, including restrictions on rescue and shelter animals from affected states and expanded geographic import controls. June 10, 2026 : Commissioner Simpson requested and received approval for an amendment to the current Executive Order issued by Governor DeSantis on the impacts of winter weather, droughts, and wildfire risks.

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