Salmonella issue prompts health alert for some frozen pizzas, pork rind products

A public health alert for meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated dairy ingredients that may be contaminated with salmonella includes several varieties of frozen pizzas and two varieties of pork rinds.

The issue, the notification explained, was discovered when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that multiple "FSIS-regulated establishments received FDA-regulated ingredients formulated with dry milk powder that had been recalled."

The FSIS added that it is concerned that some products may still be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers.

What products were added to the list?

The list of products subject to the public health alert includes the following:



Pork King Good: Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds (1.75-oz. bag), EST. 1321, produced December 30, 2025–February 12, 2026

Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds (1.75-oz. bag), EST. 1321, produced December 30, 2025–February 12, 2026 Pork King Good: Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds (7-oz. bag), EST. 1321, produced January 7–February 10, 2026

Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds (7-oz. bag), EST. 1321, produced January 7–February 10, 2026 Culinary Circle: Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Code WC103309, produced February 19, 2026

Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Code WC103309, produced February 19, 2026 Great Value: Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Codes WC103203 and WC103803, produced February 11 and March 12, 2026 (WalMart)

Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Codes WC103203 and WC103803, produced February 11 and March 12, 2026 (WalMart) Great Value: Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Codes WC104173, WC104065, and WC103793, produced February 28, March 1, and March 8, 2026 (WalMart)

Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Codes WC104173, WC104065, and WC103793, produced February 28, March 1, and March 8, 2026 (WalMart) Great Value: Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Code WJ100977, produced April 13, 2026 (WalMart)

Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, Lot Code WJ100977, produced April 13, 2026 (WalMart) Mama Cozzi's: Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza, EST5699, produced February 17–26, 2026 (Aldi's)

Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza, EST5699, produced February 17–26, 2026 (Aldi's) Mama Cozzi's: Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza, EST5699, produced February 17–26, 2026 (Aldi's).



All of the products, except the Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, were distributed nationwide. The chicken product was only distributed to grocery stores in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, Washington, Illinois, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.

The FSIS stated that consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them, and retailers who have purchased these products are "urged not to serve or sell them." It added, "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Anyone with questions about this recall, or any other, can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

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