Charlotte voters to decide on extending higher sales tax

Voters in Charlotte County will decide on extending a higher sales tax. Commissioners held a special meeting Monday to consider a 20-year extension of the local option, one percent hike in the sales tax. If approved, the Charlotte tax would continue at seven percent, instead of the state-mandated six.

The county said the extra one percent is projected to raise about $41million this year to help pay for roads, sidewalks, recreation centers and other infrastructure.

The city of Punta Gorda is included in the vote. The city would get 10 percent of the extra money.

Some people spoke against the idea, noting that sales taxes are regressive, because everyone, poor or wealthy, pays the same.

"The answer to me is not one percent more regressive tax on people, especially for 20 years," James Cuchello said. "That's just kicking people when they are down."

Charlotte Commission Chairman Joseph Tiseo says the extra money is critical to improving the quality of life in the county. He added that vital stormwater drainage projects could be in danger of not being built without it.

Commissioners voted unanimously to place the referendum on the November ballot. Approval will require 60% plus one of the votes.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

