FGCU breaks ground on new medical building

Florida Gulf Coast University took another step toward preparing future healthcare workers this week when they broke ground on a $117 million health sciences building. The building will be known as Marieb Hall South and will house simulated intensive care units, labor and delivery suites, and operating rooms.

FGCU nursing Student Gabriel de Cardenas

Gabriel de Cardenas is a first semester nursing student. He says he is looking forward to using the labs and lifelike mannequins that students can practice procedures on.

“I think the big thing is just having all the new simulation labs and simulation mannequins. Clinicals are very limited to who comes in, as simulations can be anything. So it really is just incredible to think about what we can do in simulations in the new building,” he said.

FGCU occupational therapy graduate student Kristen Carney (r.) at the groundbreaking reception.

Kristen Carney is a graduate student in occupational therapy. She anticipates using a simulated apartment in the new building, dedicated to teaching activities of daily living, or ADL.

“We're going to have a dedicated space for that ADL apartment. And while occupational therapy is the main major that uses that room, we also bring in other majors and people from the community,” said Carney.

The apartment will feature a bed, a bathroom, and a shower, so students as well as caregivers can learn how to navigate those activities.

When she completes her training, Kristen plans to stay and practice in Southwest Florida. Gabriel, who hopes to work in a Level 1 Trauma Unit, hopes to work in the closest one of those, which is in Tampa.

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