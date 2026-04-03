Collier County shows more cases of measles

The last week of March saw two more new cases of measles in Collier County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

An outbreak of the disease in February that began at Ave Maria University in Collier County infected at least 62 people. The total for Collier county this year is 106.

The Florida Department of Health reports that the state has had 144 cases thus far in 2026.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

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