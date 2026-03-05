FGCU offering free measles, flu, meningitis vaccine shots on campus March 11

FGCU is offering free measles (MMR), flu and meningitis vaccines to all interested students, faculty and staff from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 11 in Room 222 at Margaret Antonier Hall (Academic Building 9).

Appointments are not required, but you must bring your photo ID with you.

The clinic is hosted by the Florida Department of Health in Lee County in collaboration with Student Health Services.

Additional information can be found on Eagle Link. If you have any questions, contact Cherise Schmitt at cschmitt@fgcu.edu or (239) 590-7447.

