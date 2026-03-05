© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FGCU offering free measles, flu, meningitis vaccine shots on campus March 11

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 5, 2026 at 9:52 AM EST
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine.
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine.

FGCU is offering free measles (MMR), flu and meningitis vaccines to all interested students, faculty and staff from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 11 in Room 222 at Margaret Antonier Hall (Academic Building 9).

Appointments are not required, but you must bring your photo ID with you. 

The clinic is hosted by the Florida Department of Health in Lee County in collaboration with Student Health Services.

Additional information can be found on Eagle Link. If you have any questions, contact Cherise Schmitt at cschmitt@fgcu.edu or (239) 590-7447.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Health WGCU NewsMeaslesFGCU
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU