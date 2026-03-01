New E-Gym at FGCU Recreation & Wellness connects exercise with wearable technology

Students at FGCU are tapping into a new way to lift weights at the Campus Rec Center.

The university recently introduced E-Gym, a strength-training system that uses wearable bracelets and smart technology to create personalized workouts for each of its users.

“We saw a need for additional strength training equipment, and some of our older cardio pieces were not getting the proper usage,” said Jenny Louisa, facility operations and membership sales.“Our senior director at the time knew someone at E-Gym, and it led to us being part of their involvement in campus recreation spaces.”

Students wear bracelets equipped with radio-frequency identification technology that connect to the machines. After tapping the bracelet to a reader, the equipment automatically adjusts to the user’s programmed settings.

“The bracelets are just RFID readers,” Louisa said. “It’s a contactless sensor that integrates with the smart technology of E-Gym.”

Unlike traditional strength machines, E-Gym follows a fixed movement path designed to reduce the risk of injury and target specific muscles. The system also conducts strength assessments and encourages users to retest their strength every six workouts with the machines, allowing the program to adjust to their progression.

The technology was initially built to support beginners, but is designed for users at all fitness levels. The machines offer multiple training modes, including settings that control resistance, adjust weight between movement phases, reduce weight when a user struggles, and focus on explosive power for athletes.

Workouts are typically shorter than traditional strength sessions, making the system appealing to busy students.

Since launching this year, the program has drawn significant attention and participation. Campus Recreation on-boarded 587 users in January and 80 in February. Officials said 606 users have logged into strength equipment at least once after on-boarding, resulting in a return rate of about 88%. Of those users, 52% are female and 48% are male.

Students can also participate in built-in competition modes that rank participants on a campus leaderboard. Campus Recreation officials said feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and that they hope to expand the program’s features as they become available.

