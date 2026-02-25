Premier Mobile Health Services to provide medical care around the region in March

A mobile health clinic will make its way around Southwest Florida in March. Premier Mobile Health Services will provide essential medical care throughout the region in March. Services include early-detection health screenings, blood pressure and diabetes checks, and school and sports physicals for children. The mobile clinic welcomes walk-ins.

Screenings for cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases, as well as for scoliosis in children age 11-19, are available at no cost to Florida residents who qualify under the 200% of the Poverty Guidelines.

The March schedule is as follows:

East Naples United Methodist Church

Tuesday, March 3

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

2701 Airport Road, Naples

Café of Life

Tuesday, March 10 and 24

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

26724 Nomad Drive, Bonita Springs

Baptist Church Fort Myers Beach

Wednesday, March 11

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

130 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach

Pine Manor Community Center

Thursday, March 12

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

5547 10th Ave., Fort Myers

Our Lady of Guadalupe Community Church

Saturday, March 14

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

207 South 9th St., Immokalee

Gladiolus Food Pantry

Wednesday, March 18

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10511 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers

Community Cooperative

Thursday, March 19

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

3429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 4403, Fort Myers

Mahanaim SDA Church

Friday, March 20

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

318 Sabal Palm Road, Naples

The Mobile Medical Clinic also operates several days each week at Mount Hermon Ministries at 2856 Douglas Ave., Fort Myers. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 239-222-1829.

Premier Mobile Health Services will be taking part in the Community Open House on Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iona-McGregor Fire Department located at 6061 South Pointe Blvd in Fort Myers.

