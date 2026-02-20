© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Free dental care for kids at FSW on Feb. 28

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published February 20, 2026 at 1:27 PM EST

Dental services will be available at no cost for children ages 3 to 17 on Saturday, February 28. Dental exams, cleanings, X-rays, and dental sealants will be available at Give Kids a Smile Day, 8 AM to noon that day. Clinicians will include Florida Southwestern State College’s dental hygiene students, faculty, and staff, as well as dentists from the Lee County Dental Society. Services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Go to: Building A-154 at the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers.

For more information, contact the FSW Dental Hygiene program at 239-985-8334.
Health WGCU NewsDental CareFSW
Cary Barbor
