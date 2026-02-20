Free dental care for kids at FSW on Feb. 28

Dental services will be available at no cost for children ages 3 to 17 on Saturday, February 28. Dental exams, cleanings, X-rays, and dental sealants will be available at Give Kids a Smile Day, 8 AM to noon that day. Clinicians will include Florida Southwestern State College’s dental hygiene students, faculty, and staff, as well as dentists from the Lee County Dental Society. Services will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Go to: Building A-154 at the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers.

For more information, contact the FSW Dental Hygiene program at 239-985-8334.

