Ashley Campbell to headline Baker Senior Center lunch

The youngest daughter of Glen Campbell, Ashley Campbell, will be featured at a luncheon to benefit Baker Senior Center Naples.

Her debut single “Remembering” was written for her father as he navigated Alzheimer’s Disease. Campbell will discuss her family’s struggle with her father’s illness.

Baker Senior Center Naples provides programs and social services for older adults and their families.

The Luncheon will be Tuesday, March 10, at the Naples Yacht Club. Reservations must be made by March 2. To buy tickets click here.

