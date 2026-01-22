Lee Health distributes community health survey

Lee Health is distributing a community health survey for residents of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. Through it, the health system hopes to identify the health needs and challenges facing the community. Anyone over age18 is welcome to participate in this voluntary survey.

This assessment is mandated by a 2010 law requiring not-for-profit hospitals to review community health needs every three years.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and takes about 10 minutes to complete. Results will be shared within the next year. According toLeeHealth, answers will remain anonymous.

Click here to get to the survey.

Questions?

