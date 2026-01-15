The fallout from ACA tax credit expiration

Editor's note: The House has passed legislation that extends expired health care subsidies for those who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Members of the Senate are working on an alternative bill.

Millions of Americans are at risk of forgoing their health insurance after Affordable Care Act enhanced tax credits were left to expire at the beginning of the year. In Florida, over 4.7 million people are enrolled in the ACA and 98% relied on those subsidies.

The fallout from the tax credit expiration will not just impact ACA enrollees, but will also carry over to the overall health insurance market. Chief Economist for The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Gbenga Ajilore, joins us to talk about what comes next.

