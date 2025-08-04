Breastfeeding families are invited to event

Breastfeeding families are welcome at the Second Annual World Breastfeeding Week Social on Wednesday, August 6. There will be activities for kids, door prize drawings, health education, and more. Breastmilk provides many advantages, including protecting a baby’s immune system and helping to fight against infections and diseases as well as supplying essential nutrients.

The event will be 10 AM to noon at the Lee County Department of Health Clinic at 83 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers. Registration is not required.

