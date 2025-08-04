Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades, DeSoto, Highlands, some Collier schools to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students

Some southwest Florida schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students by way of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision.

The program applies to schools and counties with at least 25 percent of students already eligible for free meals, based on their household income. Schools and counties can opt in individually.

Here is a complete list of schools offering free breakfast and lunch for all students, according to the USDA and district websites:

Lee County Schools



All schools

Collier County Public Schools



Elementary

Avalon Elementary Big Cypress Elementary Calusa Park Elementary Eden Park Elementary Estates Elementary Golden Gate Elementary Golden Terrace Elementary Herbert Cambridge Elementary Highlands Elementary Lely Elementary Lavern Gaynor Elementary Lake Trafford Elementary Manatee Elementary Mike Davis Elementary Naples Park Elementary Palmetto Elementary Parkside Elementary Pinecrest Elementary Poinciana Elementary Sabal Palm Elementary Shadowlawn Elementary Village Oaks Elementary Alternative School Everglades City School Middle

Cypress Palm Middle East Naples Middle Golden Gate Middle Immokalee Middle Manatee Middle Alternative School Everglades City School High

Golden Gate High

Immokalee High

Lely High

Alternative School

Everglades City School

Charlotte County Public Schools



All schools

Sarasota County Schools



Not a part of the community eligibility program

Hendry County School District



All schools

Glades County School District



All schools

School District of DeSoto County



All schools

School Board of Highlands County



All schools

