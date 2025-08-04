Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, Glades, DeSoto, Highlands, some Collier schools to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students
Some southwest Florida schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to students by way of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision.
The program applies to schools and counties with at least 25 percent of students already eligible for free meals, based on their household income. Schools and counties can opt in individually.
Here is a complete list of schools offering free breakfast and lunch for all students, according to the USDA and district websites:
Lee County Schools
- All schools
Collier County Public Schools
- Elementary
- Avalon Elementary
- Big Cypress Elementary
- Calusa Park Elementary
- Eden Park Elementary
- Estates Elementary
- Golden Gate Elementary
- Golden Terrace Elementary
- Herbert Cambridge Elementary
- Highlands Elementary
- Lely Elementary
- Lavern Gaynor Elementary
- Lake Trafford Elementary
- Manatee Elementary
- Mike Davis Elementary
- Naples Park Elementary
- Palmetto Elementary
- Parkside Elementary
- Pinecrest Elementary
- Poinciana Elementary
- Sabal Palm Elementary
- Shadowlawn Elementary
- Village Oaks Elementary
- Alternative School
- Everglades City School
Middle
- Cypress Palm Middle
- East Naples Middle
- Golden Gate Middle
- Immokalee Middle
- Manatee Middle
- Alternative School
Everglades City School
High
- Golden Gate High
- Immokalee High
- Lely High
- Alternative School
- Everglades City School
Charlotte County Public Schools
- All schools
Sarasota County Schools
- Not a part of the community eligibility program
Hendry County School District
- All schools
Glades County School District
- All schools
School District of DeSoto County
- All schools
School Board of Highlands County
- All schools
