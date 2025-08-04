New Fort Myers Beach utilities billing system means changes

A new utilities billing system for the Town of Fort Myers Beach means some residents may need to re-register for auto pay service.

Fort Myers Beach transitioned to Continental Utility Solutions as of July 1. Because the previous system is no longer accepting payments those residents who were using auto pay will need to do so again on the new Continental Utility Solutions system. To do that simply follow the steps listed here to register and sign up for autopay:



Go to www.fmbgov.com/Utilities Create ‘Create a new account’ under ‘Online Bill’ Click ‘Register Here’ Follow the steps to create a new account using your FMB Utilities Account Number Once your account is created, it will bring you to a screen that asks, "Do you want to sign up for auto pay?" Follow the steps to do so.

Utility bills will be going out this week. Town officials stressed that they will be working with residents to ensure water services will not be shut off during the system transition.

For more information or questions, please contact the town utilities department at (239) 463 – 9914 or visit the website at http://www.fmbgov.com and click on the teal sand dollar labeled “Utilities”.