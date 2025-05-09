NCH to open new, all-orthopedic hospital

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health System) is adding a new orthopedic hospital to its North Naples campus, off Immokalee Road. HSS at NCH will work in conjunction with the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, which is often ranked number one in Orthopedics in the country.

President and CEO of NCH Paul Hiltz said the new hospital awaits final state accreditation and they hope to open to patients in mid-May. He described the medical need they hope to meet with it.

“This hospital is a very unique hospital, and the need we're going to fill is really treating orthopedic and spine and foot injuries for all ages here,” said Hiltz.

David Backstein, MD, is the medical director of the new hospital. Like much of the clinical staff, he is an orthopedic surgeon. He says they were able to tailor the building to the needs of patients needing musculoskeletal care.

“The fact that we were able to build a facility like this that's exclusively orthopedics is unusual and uncommon, and gave us, you know, the ability to really design it specifically for orthopedic-type patients,” Backstein said.

The hospital will offer inpatient and outpatient services, rehabilitation, and imaging.

