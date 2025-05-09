© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NCH to open new, all-orthopedic hospital

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published May 9, 2025 at 1:56 PM EDT
HSS at NCH, the new orthopedic hospital in Naples
Cary Barbor
HSS at NCH, the new orthopedic hospital in Naples

NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health System) is adding a new orthopedic hospital to its North Naples campus, off Immokalee Road. HSS at NCH will work in conjunction with the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, which is often ranked number one in Orthopedics in the country.

President and CEO of NCH Paul Hiltz said the new hospital awaits final state accreditation and they hope to open to patients in mid-May. He described the medical need they hope to meet with it.

“This hospital is a very unique hospital, and the need we're going to fill is really treating orthopedic and spine and foot injuries for all ages here,” said Hiltz.

David Backstein, MD, is the medical director of the new hospital. Like much of the clinical staff, he is an orthopedic surgeon. He says they were able to tailor the building to the needs of patients needing musculoskeletal care.

“The fact that we were able to build a facility like this that's exclusively orthopedics is unusual and uncommon, and gave us, you know, the ability to really design it specifically for orthopedic-type patients,” Backstein said.

The hospital will offer inpatient and outpatient services, rehabilitation, and imaging.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsCollier CountyHospitals
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor