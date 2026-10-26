What to know about the Florida chief financial officer race

Florida's chief financial officer oversees the state's finances, insurance regulation and even things like fire safety enforcement.

Florida voters get to pick Nov. 3 who fills the role next year.

Here's what you need to know:

Who are the candidates?

The Republican incumbent, CFO Blaise Ingoglia, was appointed to the role by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The last CFO, Jimmy Patronis, resigned to serve in the U.S. House.

Ingoglia, founder of a house building company called Hartland Homes, was a Republican state lawmaker and close ally to the governor. He served as chair of the Republican Party of Florida from 2015 to 2019.

He's also an internationally ranked poker player.

ALSO READ: Florida has a new CFO. What do they do?

Democrat Annette Taddeo, founder of a language translation company called LanguageSpeak, was elected to the state Senate in 2017. She's the chamber's first Latina Democrat, flipping a Republican district in a special election. She was reelected the next year and served until 2022.

After that, she ran for governor but stepped down and endorsed former Gov. Charlie Crist. She then ran for U.S. Congress, losing to the GOP incumbent, María Elvira Salazar.

She's lost two other U.S. House races. She also unsuccessfully ran for Miami-Dade County Commission in 2010 and Miami-Dade County Clerk in 2024. She was Charlie Crist's gubernatorial running mate in 2014, when he lost to incumbent Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

Taddeo on the issues

"Annette Taddeo's affordability plan starts with the costs Florida families feel most: home insurance, property taxes, and power," reads the top of the policy priorities page of Taddeo's campaign website.

"As Florida's Chief Financial Officer, she will use the powers the office already has to grade every insurance company, mail back the money the state owes you, and audit every no-bid deal in Tallahassee," it continues.

If she wins, Taddeo promises to publish a report card in her first 100 days grading insurance companies on how quickly they respond to claims, how often they delay or deny payment, and other financial information about their operations.

Taddeo also says on her campaign website that she'd push for increased homestead exemptions. But she says she's against Amendment 3, saying it doesn't have sufficient guardrails.

ALSO READ: Florida’s Amendment 3 could slash property taxes — and reshape local services

Taddeo says she would appoint "consumer champions" to the board overseeing Citizens Property Insurance, and she pledges to send teams to communities recently hit by hurricanes to help residents challenge delayed or "lowballed" insurance claims.

Taddeo says she will increase transparency around state contracts: "Annette Taddeo will audit Florida's emergency spending, starting with the $1.2 billion spent on Alligator Alcatraz, and publish what she finds in plain language," reads her website.

Click here to read the rest of her priorities page.

Ingoglia on the issues

"Blaise doesn’t just talk about problems. He goes after them," reads the top of the policy priorities page of Ingoglia's campaign website.

"Blaise has been CFO only a year, and in that short time he has arrested thousands of criminals, exposed billions in waste, fined and sued insurance companies, and returned a record $847 million to Floridians," it continues.

It's not specifically mentioned on the webpage, but Ingoglia supports Amendment 3. In fact, he's traveled around the state accusing local governments of overspending and arguing they can afford revenue losses if property taxes are reduced.

"Every audit is ammunition to lower your property tax bill," reads his priorities page. "Blaise fought for property tax relief since the mid-2000s, before he ever held office, and he hasn’t stopped."

Ingoglia also touts fines he's levied against insurance companies that "broke their promises" and that since he took office last year "more than 1,300 criminals have been arrested for stealing taxpayer dollars and defrauding Floridians."

Click here to read the rest of his priorities page.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

