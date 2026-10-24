Small but vocal groups of protestors confront Trump supporters

President Trump's appearance in Southwest Florida Friday brought small but vocal groups of protestors to FGCU.



Interaction between the two sides was most intense. Protestors shouted at Trump supporters who were walking to Alico Arena. They called them to task for the actions of the president.

One man had this chant about Trump: "He said America first, but it's anything but America first!" Others accused Trump of favoring Israel and Russia, and avoiding full transparency in the release of the Epstein files, relating to charges and claims of sexual misconduct.

At one point about 40 demonstrators waved signs and shouted slogans along FGCU Boulevard in front of the Cohen Center. Demonstrators ranged in age from about 20 to those in their 70's.

Josh Medley is 25 and an Army veteran. He said he now lives in Fort Myers, and is getting a degree in psychology at FGCU. He said Trump's policies are cruel and divisive.

"There's a lot of anger when I see people support that," Medley said. "Whether it's with the economy, whether it's killing U.S. soldiers, whether it's with the Epstein files and no transparency. It starts to kind of overwhelm me, but I can't voice it. So it helps that I am out here, and I can voice some of that frustration."

Linda Richardson said she's in her 60's, and lives in Punta Gorda. She said she worries about the country's future, and what it holds for her grand-daughter.

"It's beyond anger, it is to a cellular level," Richardson said. "It's to the point that I can no longer accept it. I will work to change the things I cannot accept. That's my mission out here today."

Besides criticizing Trump, protestors said: don't forget November 3 - election day. Many Trump objectors said: what happens in the elections could have a major impact on the country's future.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.