Poll watchers needed for Nov. 3 General Election in Highlands County; training tonight

The Democratic Party of Highlands County will be training poll watchers ahead of early voting and Election Day.

Training will begin at 7 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Democratic Party Headquarters on Sebring Parkway.

Poll watchers can chose the precinct they would like to observe as well as the hours they would like to volunteer.

Poll watchers are not official poll workers. Instead, they are volunteers who observe proceedings and bring any irregularities to the attention of authorities stationed at various polling places.

All political parties can designate poll watchers.

Volunteers are needed at the three precincts open during early voting which is from October 22 through the 31st. Volunteer poll watchers are also needed at all 25 precincts on November 3, election day.

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