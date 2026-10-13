Alliance's 'Nude Nocturne' an immersive festival that playfully and unconventionally celebrates the human form

On Nov. 7, the Alliance for the Arts will host an immersive festival of burlesque, live body painting, aerial performances, music and interactive art experiences. It’s called “Nude Nocturne,” and it celebrates the human form through artistic expression, live entertainment and creative encounters.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts 'Nude Nocturne' is headlined by three ticketed performances by Glam! Bam! Burlesque!

The evening is headlined by three ticketed performances by Glam! Bam! Burlesque! Aerial and contortion performers add another dimension to the experience, which also includes live model painting by Capt. Ron Wolek and a Figure Drawing Lounge with live models.

Now in its third year, “Nude Nocturne” is an opportunity for adults 21 and over to experience the arts in a setting that is playful, imaginative and unconventional.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts The evening will include live body painting.

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This year’s theme, “A Celebration of the Human Form, with a Side of Absurdity,” invites guests to explore the intersection of art, performance and the unconventional. From live model painting and figure drawing to captivating performances and thought-provoking gallery exhibitions, "Nude Nocturne" transforms the traditional arts experience into an immersive celebration of creativity, individuality and the beautifully unexpected.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Glam! Bam! Burlesque’s performers pay tribute to sensuality and the art of self-expression through graceful and daring moves.

Glam! Bam! Burlesque!

Glam! Bam! Burlesque’s performers pay tribute to sensuality and the art of self-expression through graceful and daring moves. They feature showgirl glamour, artistic stage productions and theatrical tease.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Live music by Blou Note and DJ E3 provide the soundtrack for the evening.

Featured Vocalist Blou Note

Live music by Blou Note and DJ E3 provide the soundtrack for the evening, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

Melinda “Blou Note” Daniel is an award-winning performing artist who lists singer, songwriter, resident artist, writer, editor, orator, model, poet, lyricist, actress, teacher, motivational speaker, marketing manager, producer, event curator, philanthropist and entrepreneur among her many talents. Known for her raw and real mindset regarding life, love and relationships, Blou has been affectionately praised for her ability to maintain a both powerful vocal and motivational delivery genuinely rooted in love. Her most recent success as an independent artist came by way of her sold-out Blou Light Special Anniversary event at the Alliance for the Arts in August of 2026. She was also the August ’26 Cover Feature for Influential Studio Magazine (SWFL).

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Open to all attendees, the Life Drawing Lounge features several quick drawing sessions led by Juli Bobman.

Life Drawing Lounge

Open to all attendees, the Life Drawing Lounge features several quick drawing sessions led by Juli Bobman. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to sketch live models, capturing the fluidity and grace of the human form in quick, dynamic poses. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, this hands-on experience offers a thrilling, sensual way to engage with art and creativity.

Selected artists will also put their skills to the test in a timed drawing competition.

Juli Bobman previously owned BTB Artist Studios. She currently hosts Life Drawing Lounge at the Alliance on Wednesday evenings and Sundays.

Courtesy of the Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts A member of the World Bodypainting Association, Wolek’s credits include Fantasy Fest, 'Stranger Things,' 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Vampire Diaries.'

Body painting by Captain Ron Wolek

One of the evening’s highlights is award-winning Key West body painter and licensed makeup artist Ron Wolek. A member of the World Bodypainting Association, Wolek’s credits include Fantasy Fest and productions such as “Stranger Things,” “The Walking Dead” and “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as work with musical artists including The Smashing Pumpkins, Robin Thicke and Chris Janson. The third-generation artist, known professionally as Capt. Ron Wolek, will bring his expertise to a live model-painting experience created exclusively for "Nude Nocturne."

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts 'Nude Nocturne' includes aerial and contortionist performances.

Inside the galleries

The Alliance’s three galleries will include visual art that enhances attendees’ appreciation of the human figure.

The Main Gallery sets the stage with “That’s Absurd,” a juried exhibition that challenges conventional thinking and invites visitors to find meaning, humor and wonder in the unexpected.

The Member Gallery celebrates the human form with “Nude Works,” which features figure drawings by artists from the Alliance’s life drawing classes.

The Foulds Theatre Gallery will feature “Night Swim,” an immersive installation by Zan Lombardo.

Together, these exhibitions create an artistic backdrop for an evening that celebrates creativity in all its forms. Displayed artwork will be available for purchase.

Photo by Kyla Jeanette Photography courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts DJ E3 provides soundtrack for the evening.

Food and craft drinks

Food and craft drinks round out the experience, with signature cocktails curated by Nice Guys Pizza, food offerings from Taco Works and Brooke’s Nugget Wagon, and nonalcoholic beverages and mocktails available for purchase.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing & Communications, Alliance for the Arts Glam! Bam! Burlesque! features showgirl glamour, artistic stage productions and theatrical tease.

Event details

All general admission tickets include access to the event’s art exhibitions, live body painting, aerial and contortion performances, live music, DJ, Figure Drawing Lounge and other event experiences.

Burlesque performances require the separate general admission + burlesque ticket.

General Admission - Without Burlesque



Early bird: $35 members / $45 nonmembers

Day of event: $45 members / $55 nonmembers

General Admission + Burlesque



Includes all general admission experiences, plus access to a Glam! Bam! Burlesque! performance at a chosen time: 6:30, 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.

Early bird: $55 members / $60 non members

Day of event: $60 members / $65 non members

Age restriction: 21 and older

Tickets are available at ArtInLee.org/NudeNocturne.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Alliance for the Arts is located on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

About the Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in Fort Myers, Florida. Since 1975, the Alliance has worked to transform lives and improve the community through the arts. Its 10-acre campus features galleries, a theater, studios, outdoor art installations and spaces for community gatherings.

Located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard, the campus and galleries are open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

For more information, call 239-939-2787, visit www.ArtInLee.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.