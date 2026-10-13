Got flooding? Okeechobee County's portal available to log water woes

The deluge that has been blanketing the area lately is a good reminder for Okeechobee County residents to learn about an on-line portal designed to try to help abate flooding in the future.

The county has an online feature that channels flooding concerns directly to those in government that can help.

The portal isn’t new, but the problem is, and it hasn’t been getting much use since it was activated in 2021.

In fact, in five years a total of two people have registered their flooding problems, Okeechobee County officials said.

But with the lengthy drought lessening and the tropics becoming active, officials are encouraging residents to let them know where flooding is occurring in the county.

The portal allows for photos to be submitted.

Click here to access the link: https://www.okeechobeecountyfl.gov/Home/Components/News/News/729/16

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.