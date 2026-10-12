Lee County Solid Waste to resume standard collection schedule post-summer

Residents of unincorporated Lee County, the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Village of Estero and City of Bonita Springs are asked to set their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb by 6:30 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 26.

This is an hour and a half later than the seasonal set-out time of 5 a.m.

The April-through-October seasonal change was to help the contracted haulers’ drivers complete routes earlier in the day during hot months. This operational adjustment does not affect the day of the week residents have their materials collected; that remains the same.

In addition to the change for the municipalities of Fort Myers Beach, Estero and Bonita, the unincorporated areas affected include:

Captiva, Pine Island, Matlacha, North Fort Myers, Fort Myers Shores, Alva, Lehigh Acres, South Fort Myers, Iona.

By downloading the Recycle Coach app, you will be able to obtain your curbside collection schedule, sign up for alerts and quickly learn how to properly dispose of different waste materials. To download the Recycle Coach app, visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste/recycle-coach.

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