North Collier Fire to dedicate first Ocean Rescue Tower on Naples Beach

North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District will host a dedication and deployment ceremony Friday morning for Ocean Rescue Tower 29, the district's first such tower on Vanderbilt Beach.

The 10 a.m. ceremony at the Vanderbilt Beach Turnaround Friday will formally place the tower into service.

Current scheduled participants include North Collier Fire Chairman of the Board Christopher Lombardo, Fire Chief Eloy Ricardo, Eagle Scout candidate Christian Woodward, whose work supporting the Ocean Rescue initiative will also be recognized during the ceremony

Parking is available at the County Public Parking Garage for vehicles with valid beach parking stickers with additional parking and a shuttle (9:30 - 11:15 a.m.) available at Pelican Bay Community Courts (764 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples). North Collier Fire will also provide van transportation between the Pelican Bay Community Courts and Vanderbilt Beach.

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