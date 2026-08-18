Waste company in Highlands seeking double digit increase; Rates could increase by $44 annually

Prices for many goods and services remain stubbornly high as inflation continues to grip the county. In Highlands County that could mean a significant increase for solid waste and recycling services.

Tuesday, the public will get a chance to weigh in on a proposal by Florida Waste Solutions to increase its fee 18.7 % per household.

If approved, the rate will jumpto nearly $290 annually. That’s an increase of $44.

It may not be the last of the rate hikes by to come before the commissioners by the company. At a meeting earlier this month, Florida Waste Solutions said it would like to continue to increase the fees by another $140 over the next 10 years.

It does not appear the increases beyond the 2026-2027 year was to be addressed Tuesday morning at the the Highlands Board of County Commissioners me3eting.

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