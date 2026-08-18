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Waste company in Highlands seeking double digit increase; Rates could increase by $44 annually

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published August 18, 2026 at 1:15 PM EDT
Recyling and rubbish collection could increase nearly 20% in Highlands County.
Australian garbage wheelie bins with colourful lids for general and green household waste lined up on the street kerbside for council rubbish collection

Prices for many goods and services remain stubbornly high as inflation continues to grip the county. In Highlands County that could mean a significant increase for solid waste and recycling services.

Tuesday, the public will get a chance to weigh in on a proposal by Florida Waste Solutions to increase its fee 18.7 % per household.

If approved, the rate will jumpto nearly $290 annually. That’s an increase of $44.

It may not be the last of the rate hikes by to come before the commissioners by the company. At a meeting earlier this month, Florida Waste Solutions said it would like to continue to increase the fees by another $140 over the next 10 years.

It does not appear the increases beyond the 2026-2027 year was to be addressed Tuesday morning at the the Highlands Board of County Commissioners me3eting.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsGarbage CollectionHighlands County
Eileen Kelley
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