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North Port Fire Rescue rescinds burn ban, urges residents to remain cautious with burning

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 20, 2026 at 7:41 AM EDT
Braun, Michael

The City of North Port's outdoor burning ban is no longer in effect.

In accordance with City Code Section 26-15 and Section 26-23, Fire Chief Scott Titus has determined that an extraordinary fire hazard no longer exists with typical seasonal weather patterns in place and increased precipitation.

Residents are encouraged to review the guidelines on what outdoor burning is permitted.

"While the burn ban has been lifted, we strongly recommend extreme caution and due diligence with any outdoor fire," Titus said. "Conditions remain dry, and it only takes a small spark to create a large incident. Please take every precaution to prevent fires from getting out of control."

North Port remains under a Phase III watering restriction from the Southwest Florida Water Management District due to ongoing drought conditions and lack of rainfall throughout the region. The restriction is through Oct. 1 and requires all residents, including those on private wells, to continue following a one-day-per-week watering schedule. Activities using reclaimed water, such as car washes, golf courses and roadway median watering, are exempt under the restriction.

For more information, contact North Port Fire Rescue at 941-240-8150.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsNorth PortSarasota CountyBurn Ban
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