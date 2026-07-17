Here are the key dates you need to know ahead of the 2026 Florida elections

Turnout during the midterms is typically much lower than in years when presidential candidates are on the ballot. But Pasco Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said the irony is that it should be "flip-flopped."

"Everyone gets all excited when the president's on the ballot," Corley said. "Well, I think the real action (is) at the local level, quite honestly."

Corley said the midterms focus more on state and local offices, where the races have a greater impact on people.

"Think about the power that we give a county commissioner, for example," he said. "You look at all the growth, the infrastructure, the roads, the environment, that's all done at the county level."

Floridians do have national races on the ballot this election: the U.S. House and a special election to fill former Sen. Marco Rubio's position. But the real action, as Corley said, is at the state and local levels, where voters will decide on a new governor, State House and Senate seats, school boards, and more.

Here are the key deadlines to ensure your voice is heard.

Key dates

Primary Election 2026



Deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation: July 20

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Aug. 6

Early voting period (mandatory period): Aug. 8-15

Contact Supervisor of Elections for optional days of early voting

Election Day: Aug. 18

General Election 2026



Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 5

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot: Oct. 22

Early voting period (mandatory period): Oct. 24-31

Contact Supervisor of Elections for optional days of early voting

Election Day: Nov. 3

How to register to vote

Online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov

Through any tax collector's office that issues FL driver's licenses or state ID cards.

You can also submit voter registration information online through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles when you renew your driver's license or ID card.

Through voter registration agencies

By mail or in person.

Statewide voter registration application form (DS-DE 39) is available under Forms to prefill and print or download.

For any other questions, call or email your county Supervisor of Elections

SPECIAL NOTE: If you have been issued a new state driver's license number or Florida ID card number by the FDHSMV since you registered, contact your Supervisor of Elections to ensure that your voter record reflects the latest number.

To be eligible to vote, you must:



Be a citizen of the United States of America;

Be a legal Florida resident;

Be a legal resident of the county where you want to register;

Be at least 18 years old (You can pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old);

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

You will also need:



Your Florida driver's license or Florida identification card issued by the FDHSMV;

The issued date of your Florida driver's license or Florida ID card; and

The last four digits of your Social Security number.

The deadline to register to vote for an upcoming election is 29 days before the election.

Vote by mail

You can request a mail ballot through your Supervisor of Elections office. Ballots must be received at those offices by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

ALSO READ: Want to vote by mail this election? Here's how

Click on your county for information on requesting a mail-in ballot:



Early voting

If you don't want to mail your ballot or wait in line on election day, you can also vote early. Here are the dates and locations in the Tampa Bay region to cast your ballot.

Aug. 18 primary election



Hillsborough: Aug. 3-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pinellas: Aug. 8-16, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sarasota: Aug. 8-16, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Manatee: Aug. 8-16, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pasco: Aug. 8-15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Polk: Aug. 8-15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hernando: Aug. 8-15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nov. 3 general election



Hillsborough: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pinellas: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sarasota: Oct. 19-Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Manatee: not available yet.

Pasco: Oct. 19-31, 7 a.m. p.m.

Polk: not available yet.

Hernando: Oct. 22-31, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

What to bring with you to vote

Whether you vote early or in person on election day, you must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. Here are the valid types of ID that will be accepted:



Florida driver's license or ID card issued by FDHSMV

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID card issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm (issued pursuant to section 790.09)

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

No photography is allowed in polling places, with one exception — a ballot selfie. While some states prohibit the practice, Floridians are permitted to snap a photo of their ballot in the booth.

What you can't bring with you

Florida law prohibits anyone from bringing a handgun or concealed weapon into a polling place.

The Sunshine State also prohibits any political campaign materials or electioneering within 150 feet of polling places. However, you are allowed to wear political shirts or hats as long as you're there to vote. But once you cast your ballot, you'd have to go outside past the solicitation line.

"We love when voters bring their kids or grandkids with them," Pasco elections supervisor Brian Corley said. "They are future voters (and it) will make a big deal. We want to instill the importance of civics."

Want to join the conversation or share your story? Email Meghan at bowman4@wusf.org.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.