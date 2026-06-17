Sebring Regional Airport’s use climbing high; new survey should show more potential

The Sebring Regional Airport’s growth has been phenomenal over the years.

Driven largely by flight-training, the small World War II-era airport has reported a 65 percent operational activity increase in just two years ending in 2025. And that figure is only expected to climb.

Andrew Bennett, deputy director of the Sebring Airport Authority, told Highlands County Commissioners this week that so far this year, the airport is seeing 15 percent more activity than at this time a year ago.

“So it's a great reflection that more people are utilizing the airport, and oftentimes those individuals flying into the airport are utilizing community resources, they're going into the community, they're going to restaurants, they're spending money," he said.

Bennett said the airport authority and the Florida Department of Transportation were in the process of preparing a new economic development survey on the airport’s regional economic impact.

The last study in 2022 said the impact was $421 million. Bennett says the new study is expected to be very impressive for rural Highlands County.

"It shows to show you that the airport is a tremendous resource to the community," he said.

In the past 10 years, the airport has used some $32 million in grant funds to enhance the facility.

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