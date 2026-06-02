Florida Legislature votes to put property tax changes on the November ballot

Under the plan, homeowners whose primary home has a taxable value of $150 thousand dollars or less would pay property taxes only for schools starting next year. That value would go up to $250 thousand dollars in 2028. After that, the new homestead exemption would increase with inflation each year.

Tallahassee Republican Senator Corey Simon, who represents 12 fiscally constrained rural counties, said he supported it to give voters a choice.

"Taylor County is still digging, digging out of the rubble of three hurricanes in 15 months. This is going to be painful if we don't come back and do the work that they've asked us to do, but first and foremost we have to give them a voice, and that's what this bill is about. It's about giving the public a voice," he said.

Orlando Democratic Senator LaVon Bracy Davis voiced the concerns of many local governments and Democratic officials, saying it will lead to significant revenue issues for local services.

“What services will be cut? Who really benefits? Who pays the bills when the money runs out," she asked. "Because someone always pays the bill, and when the bill comes due, it won't be paid by Tallahassee, it will be paid by your city, your county, your neighborhood school, your library, your community.”

For the plan to pass it will need to get approval from 60 percent plus one of Florida voters in November.