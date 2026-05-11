Florida is starting its budget-focused special session. What to know

Florida lawmakers’ only constitutional obligation is getting the state budget done.

This is the second year in a row lawmakers haven’t been able to do it during the regular session.

Now, they’re coming back to Tallahassee on Tuesday to start a budget-focused special session.

It’s currently scheduled to go from that day through May 29.

During the first week, lawmakers will meet in committees organized by spending area until noon Friday at the latest. Everything that’s not figured out will get “bumped,” meaning sent to the budget chiefs. Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Trinity, and Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, are leading negotiations.

While Hooper and McClure will make occasional appearances in the Capitol after Friday, most of those negotiations will take place behind closed doors.

Legislative leadership says lawmakers will come back after Memorial Day to vote on the budget.

There’s a required 72-hour cooling-off period between when the final budget is released and when the vote can happen.

Of course, the schedule may change, depending on how the Senate and House get along. If the budget doesn’t get done by the end of June, the state enters into a partial government shutdown, which has never happened before.

The budget then goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has the power to veto individual spending items.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting