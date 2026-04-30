Naples doctor is subject of civil suit filed by U.S. in federal court alleging false claims

Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, a doctor practicing in allergy and immunology in Naples, is facing a civil complaint filed in federal district court by the U.S. government.

The complaint alleges that Rosenbach knowingly caused false claims for subcutaneous immune globulins to be submitted to Medicare Part B.

As part of these claims, the suit alleges that Rosenbach would change or add diagnoses to a rare immunodeficiency disease for patients who did not meet the definition of that disease to obtain Medicare Part B coverage.

The complaint further alleges that by falsely diagnosing patients, Dr. Rosenbach caused the submission of false claims to Medicare Part B by special pharmacies dispensing immune globulins, resulting in a loss of over $1.9 million to Medicare Part B.

“The United States Attorney’s Office will vigorously pursue and prosecute those who violate the law and compromise the integrity of federally funded programs,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe. “This action sends a message that our office will continue to protect Medicare funds and the valuable healthcare services the program provides.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.