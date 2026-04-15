Got junk? Take advantage of the semi-annual waste amnesty day in Hendry
Got junk?
Hendry County Waste Management and the cities of LaBelle and Clewiston are hosting a week-long amnesty event for county residents where residents can unload their junk for free.
Accepted Items:
For questions, call 863-675-5252.
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