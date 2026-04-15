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Got junk? Take advantage of the semi-annual waste amnesty day in Hendry

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published April 15, 2026 at 9:49 AM EDT

  
Got junk?

Hendry County Waste Management and the cities of LaBelle and Clewiston are hosting a week-long amnesty event for county residents where residents can unload their junk for free.

  • Dates: April 20–25, 2026

  • Locations & Hours:

    • Clewiston Transfer Station: 1350 Olympia Ave, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, Sat 7:00–11:30 AM
    • LaBelle Transfer Station: 1280 Forestry Division Rd, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, Sat 7:00–11:30 AM
  • Limit: 2 loads or 2 tons per resident
  • Commercial waste is not accepted

Accepted Items:

  • Yard waste (branches up to 4 feet long and 4 feet in diameter
  • Construction debris — lumber, shingles, drywall, tiles, wire, etc.
  • White goods — washers, stoves, water heaters, etc.
  • Furniture — sofas, mattresses, chairs, etc.
    Tires without rims (limit 1–4)

For questions, call 863-675-5252.

 
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Government & Politics WGCU NewsHendry CountyGarbage Collection
Eileen Kelley
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