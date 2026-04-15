Got junk? Take advantage of the semi-annual waste amnesty day in Hendry



Got junk?

Hendry County Waste Management and the cities of LaBelle and Clewiston are hosting a week-long amnesty event for county residents where residents can unload their junk for free.

Dates: April 20–25, 2026

April 20–25, 2026 Locations & Hours: Clewiston Transfer Station: 1350 Olympia Ave, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, Sat 7:00–11:30 AM LaBelle Transfer Station: 1280 Forestry Division Rd, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, Sat 7:00–11:30 AM

Limit: 2 loads or 2 tons per resident

2 loads or 2 tons per resident Commercial waste is not accepted

Accepted Items:

Yard waste (branches up to 4 feet long and 4 feet in diameter

Construction debris — lumber, shingles, drywall, tiles, wire, etc.

White goods — washers, stoves, water heaters, etc.

Furniture — sofas, mattresses, chairs, etc.

Tires without rims (limit 1–4)

For questions, call 863-675-5252.



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