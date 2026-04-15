Art you can touch - - Ukrainian festival comes to North Port

A Ukrainian women’s organization in North Port is inviting the public to an art festival to celebrate its local chapter’s 35th anniversary and the national group’s 100th year.

The local Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America will host the event as a space for creative expression and cultural sharing. Visitors can contribute to a community memorial mural and take part in hands-on crafts, including embroidery, pottery, handbag making and jewelry beading. The festival will also feature pysanka writing, the traditional Ukrainian method of decorating eggs using a wax-resist technique to create detailed, symbolic designs. Pat Zalisko, a member of Branch 56, said the event highlights generations of cultural tradition.

“My grandmother was one of the founding members in New York, and my mom was on the regional council — and here I am,” she shared.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 18 at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port.

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