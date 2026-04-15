Veterans in Hendry and Glades offered free rides to VA centers in West Palm Beach and Cape Coral

As a thank you for their service veterans in Glades and Hendry counties may receive free rides to the VA facilities.

The Disabled American Veteran’s Van Transportation to the VA’s Cape Coral Clinic runs each Monday Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 a.m. Returns are at 11 a.m.

The lifts to the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, also at 5:30. Returns are at 11 a.m.

The pickup location in LaBelle is in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office. There is also a pick up in the parking lot of McDonalds in Clewiston.



Seating is limited and veterans must call ahead for reservations, 863-675-5255.

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