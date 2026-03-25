Charlotte County Commissioners vote to lift countywide burn ban; recent rains helped

The Charlotte County Commission has voted to rescind the countywide burn ban enacted on Dec. 9, 2025, following recent rainfall that have reduced the risk of wildfire throughout the county.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief Matthew McElroy recommended lifting the ban after reviewing local and regional fire weather data, fuel conditions, operational readiness, and in consultation with the Florida Forest Service.

Residents may now resume outdoor burning activities, including recreational fires and yard waste burning, in accordance with applicable county ordinances and state regulations. Controlled agricultural and silvicultural burns continue to be regulated by the Florida Forest Service.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS encourages residents to continue practicing fire safety and remain cautious when burning, especially during dry or windy conditions. The department will continue to monitor weather and fuel conditions closely and will recommend renewed restrictions if fire danger increases.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.