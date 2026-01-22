National protest to current political, ICE activities draws a companion event in Estero

Jamie Dallas closed her Southwest Florida digital fingerprinting and notary service business Tuesday to take to the streets above I-75 on the Estero Overpass Bridge. Now a North Fort Myers resident, the former Illinoisan took time from her work to coordinate a demonstration to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policies, the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and what she said is a slippery slope toward fascism.

1 of 3 — image.jpeg The north side of the I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge during the "Free America Walkout" orchestrated by WomensMarch.com. From left to right, the banners read "NO ICE, NO WAR, NO DICTATORS, and LOVE AMERICA—FIGHT FASCISM." Francisco Montes / Free America Walkout Estero Protest 2 of 3 — att.woEZGDT03duOjoI9XXkYtoZu4nIVOHZnJurlimasAXw.jpg The shadow of a banner hung on chain link fencing displays the prompt, "Be Brave—Fight Fascism" at the "Free America Walkout" demonstration on the I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge. Beth Anne / Free America Walkout Estero Protest 3 of 3 — image.jpeg The I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge during the "Free America Walkout" orchestrated by WomensMarch.com. From left to right, the banners read "ICE OUT, LOVE AMERICA—FIGHT FASCISM, and NO ICE." Event coordinator Jamie Dallas said that the windy conditions tore down a banner that read, "Be Brave—Fight Fascism." Matthew Bilyeu / Free America Walkout Estero Protest

“If you’re not concerned, you’re not paying enough attention. We have a civic duty and a moral obligation to stay informed right now and all the time. I feel like this is urgent, and people need a greater sense of urgency of the situation we’re dealing with, freedom of speech, freedom of press, the inhumane treatment of immigrants." Event Coordinator Jamie Dallas

The Estero event was one of more than 1,200 across the U.S. that drew nearly 49,000 people Tuesday afternoon to take part in the Free America Walkout, orchestrated by WomensMarch.com. Locally, the event brought nearly 40 people, coordinated by Dallas, waving signs, flags, and banners, to the I-75 Estero Overpass Bridge.

Countless drivers, from cars to tractor trailers, passing by on I-75 and the overpass honked their horns in likely solidarity with the protesters. Dallas said the morale behind people at the event and the solidarity of the bystanders makes it worth losing a day of business.

“I care about what happens in this community and everywhere in this country,” Dallas said. “The way things are going, it seems he’s trying to create a local empire. So, I have to serve the entire world.”

Also on the bridge were John Edwards, of Estero, and Elaine Gilbert, a snowbird from Maryland residing in Estero. They said they were happy to see that people took time out of their weekday to contribute to the demonstration.

“It’s encouraging and you know, because a lot of people are at work, they couldn’t come. “But the last one I went to on the weekend; there were hundreds of people. So, people are starting to get it, I think, and are starting to understand what’s at stake.” Event Attendee Elaine Gilbert

Edwards added that it was also comforting to have at least two Lee County Sheriff's Office cruisers patrolling the area.

The protest attracted people of all ages, including second-year Florida Gulf Coast University students Darby Nichols, a pre-nursing major, and Mycaina Paul, a political science major. Both said how important it is to exercise one’s unalienable right to peacefully protest for the greater good.

“I think a lot of people who aren’t even threatened by ICE and people who aren’t even immigrants, it’s hard for them to come out because of the dangers,” Nichols said. “I think, using my privilege as a white woman to come out and defend other people, our country is lacking in empathy right now, severely, and you don’t need to have something affect you to have it matter.”

Paul shared a similar sentiment, but from an different perspective.

“My parents were immigrants. I just think it’s important to understand and educate yourself with what’s going on. It’s not okay for people to be hateful, spewing hate, killing people because of their skin color, the way they look, or their sexuality. I think love and peace are really important. I once believed in America. We were once good. We’re not anymore.” Florida Gulf Coast University Political Science Major Mycaina Paul

Dallas, Gilbert, Edwards, Nichols, and Paul said they look forward to the next local demonstration and hope others who may be circumspect about joining the movement to take that step.

“I’m trying to protect democracy and prevent brutal dictatorship and hopefully stop another holocaust-type event,” Dallas said.

The next event orchestrated by WomensMarch.com is planned for Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. in Minneapolis, Minnesota dubbed “ICE Out of Minnesota Day of Truth & Freedom.”

For more information, visit WomensMarch.com.

